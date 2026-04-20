The Neighborhood season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Dave’s mom returns

For those unaware, we are going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 8 episode 18 arrive on CBS in one week — and at this point, every story matters more than ever. How can it not, given that there are only three installments left?

From here on out, we have to believe that every single one of these is going to be emotional for one reason or another, while still maintaining the comedy. For this one in particular, our general anticipation is that we are going to see a pretty significant role for Dave’s mother, who has not been on the show that much since the earlier seasons. This could help everyone to make the big decisions that could define, at least in part, how the show comes to a close.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Chat” – When Tina oversteps at daycare, a well‑meaning effort to fix it takes a turn after a message is sent to the wrong chat. Meanwhile, a surprise visit from Dave’s mother, Paula (Marilu Henner), leads him and Gemma to reconsider their careers and what comes next, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 27 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, we tend to think that the finale is going to mark a new chapter and with that, a lot of the show in its totality will be about the amount of time these characters spent in this particular portion of their lives. From where we sit, this at least makes the most overall sense.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 18 when it airs?

How do you think this will carry into the series finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







