Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

With us now past the halfway point of April and with production done, is it fair to have high hopes when it comes to Sweetpea season 2 news coming soon?

Well, the first thing that we can really say regarding the Ella Purnell series is quite simple: It will be back on Starz this year! That has been confirmed, and we do have a feeling that some insight will be coming out before too much longer. There is so much to build on after the especially murderous season 1 finale — Rhiannon Lewis has found a newfound sense of power as a serial killer, but continuing it comes with its own sort of risk.

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From where we stand, a late summer / early fall premiere makes the most sense here, mostly in that if the show was coming before then, wouldn’t it have already been announced? We do think that a hefty amount of promotion makes the most sense here, largely due to the fact that Purnell is a burgeoning star thanks to Fallout and this particular genre is still rather popular. There’s at least a small chance that a date gets announced before the month is over but realistically, we tend to think that May or June is a more realistic window for that.

If you missed it, here is the official synopsis for Sweetpea season 2 that sets up further the story to come:

Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting … And Rhiannon is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: Is she a monster?”

Obviously, having a copycat here will elevate the stakes on some level. While Rhiannon had a rival-of-sorts in season 1, it is fair to argue that it was not anything like this.

What are you most eager to see moving into Sweetpea season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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