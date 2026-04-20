NCIS season 23 spoilers: EP on possible Knight, Torres story

If there is one thing about NCIS season 23 (outside of Vance’s death) that has drummed up discussion online, it is 100% Knight and Torres. Is the show looking to get them together, or are they just friends?

No matter where you stand on the issue, what does feel clear is that this is one of the messier possible pairings that the show has put in front of us over the years. After all, remember for a moment here that Nick previously dated Knight’s sister, and that she was in a relationship with Jimmy Palmer for a while. None of this is a dealbreaker, but there are a lot of conversations that would need to be had all across the map. (Also, remember that Ellie Bishop turned up not too long ago, and it is clear that there are at least some feelings still there between her and Nick, as well.)

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While showrunner Steven D. Binder is not committing to making a romance happen here, he does tell TVLine that this is one of many things the writers are playing around with at present:

“We always insist on everything being truthful to the moment … The things people say are real. The feelings they have are real … sometimes life is messy, and sometimes the heart wants what the heart wants. I’m not saying that we’re writing toward anything, but you could see Jess and Nick having a little crush on each other and knowing it’s horrible and icky and gross and they don’t want to do it, because of Jimmy and her sister… But maybe they do. And then what happens? Now again, I’m not saying that’s the thing we’re writing towards, but we’re not writing away from it.”

Really, this just feels like the show playing around with something that is a little bit different from what they have in the past. It is easy to understand the appeal from a story perspective … but we can’t help but root for Knight in Shining Palmer all the way.

Related – Be sure to get more news entering the next NCIS episode

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 moving forward, especially with Knight and Torres?

Are you pro or against the idea of them getting together? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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