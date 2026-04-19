Krapopolis season 4 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s season 3 finale over at Fox, is there more we can say regarding Krapopolis season 4? Is the animated comedy coming back?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are a multitude of important things to note here — but let’s start with a reminder that the series is 100% coming back for another season. Heck, it has technically been renewed already through a season 5! The network tends to allow many of their animated comedies to plan far ahead, and what we are seeing now serves as another great reminder of this.

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Now that we’ve said this, we do think it is important to gravitate over to the next all-important question, and that is just trying to figure out when it will be back. It is easy to assume that Krapopolis will come back in the fall and while that is likely, we also hesitate to say anything for certain. This is a show that Fox could plug-and-play at almost any time of the year. Sure, the live+same-day ratings are important, but they also care a lot here about streaming and finding a way to ensure that there are big-time numbers there, as well.

Could we hear about a season 6 prior to season 4 premiering?

At this point, we would argue that there is actually a really good chance of that. This is the pattern that we have seen as of late here, and there is a good reason to assume they will keep it going. After all, it does give them some more wiggle room when it comes to future premiere dates, and we also know that this is a process that takes a good bit of time to turn around from one season to the next. If you want solid animation, you cannot expect this to be rushed by any means.

What do you most want to see heading into Krapopolis season 4 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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