Watson season 2 episode 19 spoilers: Last before series finale

There are a couple of things worth noting ahead of Watson season 2 episode 19, but one stands out above all others: The finale is just about here!

To be more specific here, we are bracing here for what is the end of the series more so than the end of the season. The Morris Chestnut medical drama has already been canceled and while that is hard to swallow, it is hard to imagine the network changing their mind now. The biggest thing we have to hope here is that there will be some sort of satisfying conclusion come early May.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come,, be sure to check out the Watson season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Rule of Three” – As Adam’s wife goes in for a C-section to deliver triplets, chaos ensues when their OB-GYN passes out in the operating room. Meanwhile, a severe storm detours Watson and Mary’s trip to find a renowned doctor to remove Watson’s brain tumor, on WATSON, Sunday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

One more thing that we can add at this point is that you are going to be seeing more of Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, and we certainly would not be shocked if he does eventually factor into the endgame for the season, as well. He was the most notable addition at the start of the season and while he has not been in every single episode, his relationship with Watson here is as important as it has been in a number of other various adaptations over the years. We do not think that has changed.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 19 when it airs?

How do you think it will set up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

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