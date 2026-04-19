Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, we are well-aware that the late-night series has been off as of late, with the reason for that being the Easter holiday and then the premiere of Euphoria.

So is all of that about to change now? Consider this where we burst on the scene and finally hand over the good news. Oliver will be returning to the network in just a matter of hours, with the only unfortunate part of it being that you will have to wait a little while past the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern air time. The plan is for the newest episode to premiere at 10:00.

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As for what all you can expect to see in this particular episode, do we really need to lay all of that out for you? There are so many political headlines that Oliver will likely go into, but we imagine that they will only last for about 5-10 minutes of the episode overall. After all, there is a distinct formula here that has been perfected for well over a decade, one where you get a spattering of headlines and then a main segment that focuses in on one thing over all others. It is really hard to imagine that changing at this point.

Now, is there a chance that said segment could tie in somehow to super-pressing events? Maybe, but also remember that the show likes for some of these to stay evergreen. A good many people chose to watch them on YouTube after the fact, and not so much live in the moment. There is a line that does need to be towed here when it comes to where you decide to take these pieces … but the writers and John are pretty darn aware of that by now.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight episode when it does eventually air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

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