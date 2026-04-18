BEEF season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the arrival of BEEF season 2 this week on Netflix, is there more to be said regarding the show’s overall future? Is a season 3 a sure thing?

Well, we suppose that first and foremost, we should start off by saying that for now, nothing has been decided here one way or another. While it feels like there’s a reasonable chance of season 3 happening, nothing has been confirmed. This is an anthology, meaning that every chapter of the story could look and feel different — and certainly bring a different mix of people to the table at the same time.

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Ultimately, the decision on a season 3 is going to come down to a couple of different factors. First and foremost, you have to look at the performance of season 2. Beyond that, though, what sort of creative vision there could potentially be.

Is there any reason for concern?

Well, you could say that the second season is a bit more polarizing than season 1, but we also do think that it faced some bigger obstacles — with the biggest one simply being expectation. Given the reception the first go-around, it would likely require a step up in quality to have people talking about BEEF the same way. Still, we think that reputation will carry the show a long way, and we would be surprised if Netflix was to bail on a concept that gives them a chance to get Emmy nominations on a fairly regular basis. The limited series category is one that the streaming service, like HBO, can occupy a lot of space in for some time.

Just do not be surprised if we are stuck waiting a long time to hear about a renewal — after all, it felt like the streamer took an extremely long time to announce a season 2 in the first place.

Do you want to see a BEEF season 3 happen?

Do you have any ideas about a possible story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are other updates on the way.

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