Fire Country season 4 episode 16 spoilers: A cold snap

Next week, CBS is going to be bringing you Fire Country season 4 episode 16 — so what are some of the major stories going to be here?

Well, let’s start by explaining how at least one major part of “Not Worth the Risk” is going to be tied to the weather in Edgewater — temperatures are about to hit some historic lows, and that means of course that there may be some more danger. Is everyone really about to be prepared for that? We do at least think that there will be a lot of interesting drama that comes with this — but in the midst of the danger, we’re also going to see an important personal story for Jake, as well.

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To learn a little bit more of precisely what we are talking about here, all you have to do is take a look at the Fire Country season 4 episode 16 synopsis below in its totality:

“Not Worth the Risk” – Bode sets out to prove his leadership skills during a historic cold snap that plunges Edgewater into crisis mode. Meanwhile, Jake contemplates a life‑altering decision that could change his future forever, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that this decision involves on some level him leaving the show? We’re not ready to go there yet, but it is not lost on us how many times we see this show try and focus on whether or not characters are interested in staying put. Also, remember that we are coming off of the exit of Gabriela and within that, there is evidence that people do come and go.

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Fire Country season 4 episode 16?

Do you have any big story predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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