Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, April 16, 2026?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Of course, we do not blame anyone who wants to dive into the next chapter of the show and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here to share a touch of the unfortunate: We are going to be waiting a little while to see it back. The plan is for the crime drama to come back on April 23, meaning that there is no installment set to arrive tonight. Why the break? The only real answer we have to this is that it is something that tends to happen around this time of year. NBC is also doing what they can in order to be prepared for May sweeps.

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So while you do wait for the series to come back, why not go ahead and set the stage further? All you have to do is look at the synopses below for the next two installments…

Season 25 episode 18, “Ride or Die” – 04/23/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A talented local news reporter is brutally murdered. Maroun’s mentor takes the case for the defense, pitting Maroun against the woman who shaped her career. TV-14

Season 25 episode 19, “Accidentally Like a Martyr” – 04/30/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A woman from a famous family is found dead on her birthday. Price and Maroun have an uphill battle in court when the defense presents two viable suspects in the crime. TV-14

As we get closer to the end of the season, of course it makes sense for the tension and the drama to rise — and why wouldn’t it be in a situation like this? We recognize that Law & Order is for the most part a procedural, but we are making it to the point of the year here where you do want some of the stories to stand out further.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order when the series comes back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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