Australian Survivor season 15 filming, premiere date news

Following the big finale today of Australian Survivor: Redemption, what more is there to be said regarding season 15?

Well, let’s just start by noting here that it is 100% poised to happen. Host David Genat confirmed as much during the season 14 finale, noting that we will once again be getting a cast of 24 and also that the show will be premiering at some point in 2027. Meanwhile, there will be a new location this go-around in Malaysia.

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Is most of this news to us absolutely welcome? 100%, and we do continue to have significant questions about how Australian Survivor can do so much more than the US version, which consistently films in the same location, does fewer episodes, and also has its contestants playing a much shorter game. We do recognize that the Australian version does benefit from having more real estate, but there are some elements (including challenge and twist design) that are often head and shoulders above.

Do we wish there was another season later this year?

In a way yes, but sometimes less is more given that you want these seasons to feel a little bit like an event. The biggest thing that we wish is that there was much more in the way of a significant international rollout for it, given that more American and Canadian viewers would love to watch it if it was more readily available. There has briefly been some content available on Paramount+ but in general, licensing and/or other financial matters have made it extremely hard to find.

Still, Australian Survivor is one of the premiere brands across all of reality competition shows — while we did understand the frustration regarding the change of host entering Redemption, the end product still felt exciting and cast-driven. More often than not, allowing players to shine is going to be the right move to make.

What do you most want to see entering Australian Survivor season 15?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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