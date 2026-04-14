Australian Survivor: Redemption finale: Did Jackson or Caleb win?

We came into the Australian Survivor: Redemption finale tonight with a huge debate as to the potential winner. While we would say that neither Jackson nor Caleb were dominant, they each made moves throughout the season to justify their placement. Jackson was willing to turn on Ben when he realized he’d never get much credit at the end within that group; meanwhile, Caleb was able to trick Mark, who was arguably the strongest player of the first half of the game.

The biggest question we had was whether or not Caleb voting out Loz would come back to haunt him, as we do still think that move was illogical. The only argument she conceivably had, at least in the eyes of someone outside the game, is that she could have made an emotional argument to win based on how much it would help her family. Would that be enough without many strategic moves on her resume?

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Well, the good news for Caleb is this — not only did he win, but he managed to do so while getting Loz’s vote still along the way! The total vote count was 6-3, and he benefited heavily from getting two votes we were not sure he would have going in: Loz and then Keeley, who worked more with Jackson strategically at a certain point in the game. We figured that Caleb would get Mark based on helping to take him out — Mark’s not the sort of person who would be bitter. Meanwhile, we’re also not shocked that Jackson got a vote from Ben plus then two allies in Brooke and Simon.

Did both of these guys prove they are at least worthy of returning in a future season? In our mind absolutely, but we would also say that Keeley is more of a lock than either of them. She was the most compelling newbie this season, though you can make a case that Ben was at least entertaining.

What did you think about the events of the Australian Survivor: Redemption finale?

Do you feel like the right person won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

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