Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 filming starts; premiere date hopes

It has certainly been a long time coming, but we are happy to have more to share today regarding Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2.

Take, for starters, the fact that production is officially underway! This news was confirmed in a report by Variety, who also noted that Talia Ryder is poised to replace Sophie Thatcher as the female lead for the season. This may be tied in some ways to scheduling conflicts, as Thatcher is currently shooting the final season of Yellowjackets. Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn is still set as the male lead, and it has been known for a while that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine were not going to have the same on-screen presence that they had in season 1. The series is taking on more of an anthology format from here on out.

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So now that we know about these castings, is there something more that we can share regarding a premiere date? Well, let’s just note that for now, it is likely that we are going to be waiting for a while to see the end product. The series, which had already been delayed, will still require several months to film without even accounting for a post-production window. Our general sentiment is that summer 2027 is the absolute earliest we could see the show back, and it could be even later than that.

As for why we are stuck with such a long delay in the first place, there are a handful of reasons. One of the biggest is tied to the industry strikes of 2023, but there has also been some substantial creative changes behind the scenes with season 1 showrunner Francesca Sloane heading over to HBO to work on Big Little Lies. Anna Ouyang Moench has been brought over now to be the new showrunner.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2?

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