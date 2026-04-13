Wild Cards season 4 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following the events of the season finale on The CW tonight, we do not blame anyone who wants a Wild Cards season 4 to happen. So, is it going to and beyond that, when could it premiere?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting the fact that up in Canada, the crime drama has already been renewed for another season. Heck, more episodes have already been filmed! From where we stand, it feels like there is a pretty high chance that the series is going to be renewed here stateside. It is one of the more successful shows that the network has, and we do think it remains cost-effective for them at the same time. This is one of those series that is easily watchable by wide audiences and by virtue of that, why not do whatever you can to keep it going?

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What we are a little more curious about at this point is simply when the next season is going to premiere — and for now, we look in the direction of January or February 2027. While it could come back earlier than that, we like think The CW likes this to be more of an annual event. It also allows for a measure of consistency here and we do also think that they appreciate that.

Ultimately, we tend to think that season 4 will evolve Max and Ellis to a certain extent … but not in a way that radically changes them. This is a show where there is almost always going to be a case-of-the-week plot and beyond that, also some notable guest stars. We tend to think that the most important thing here is simply that you do always find a way to evolve these characters, even in situations where it is not always easy to do that.

What are you most eager to see moving into Wild Cards season 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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