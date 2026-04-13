CIA season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Orbital’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see CIA season 1 episode 8 — what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the CBS series is going to be featuring a notable guest star here in Donal Logue of Gotham fame. The case itself is going to be difficult, mostly because we are looking at an undercover operation that will come with its fair share of challenges.

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To get a few more details now on what you can expect, take a look at the full CIA season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Orbital” – When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down, Monday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what more is coming down the road…

First and foremost, here’s a note that the finale is coming on May 18, and the network has already shared a little bit about it:

“Broken Glass” – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin’s past, Monday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Meanwhile, the series has been renewed already for a season 2! It goes without saying, but we are more than a little bit psyched to not have to worry about that at this point.

What do you most want to see moving into CIA season 1 episode 8 when it arrives?

Have any big predictions for the larger story? Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

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