The Neighborhood season 8 episode 17 spoilers: The purse dog?

As we look towards The Neighborhood season 8 episode 17 on CBS next week, it makes a little bit of sense to start getting emotional. There are only a few episodes to go here on the series and through that, shouldn’t we expect all of them to be important?

There is a little irony to the fact that while a lot of these characters are going to be making plans for their long-term future, a huge chunk of this half-hour is going to be spent with Calvin and a “purse dog.” Here is your reminder that even in the midst of all the endgame chatter here, this is still a comedy. The primary goal most of the time here is going to be working in order to make you laugh.

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, take a look at the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Purse Dog” – Calvin reluctantly agrees to dog-sit a glamorous little companion, only to face an awkward twist when someone else lays claim to it. Meanwhile, a joint celebration prompts Malcolm to question whether he and Mercedes are moving too fast, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you missed it…

CBS did recently share the synopsis for the upcoming finale, and you can also see that below:

“Welcome to Goodbye” – Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth and change, on the series finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 11 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 8 episode 17 when it arrives?

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