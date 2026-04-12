The Forsytes season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared in order to see The Forsytes season 1 episode 5 on PBS, of course there are many things to wonder about.

First and foremost, we do have to start off here by stating that this is the penultimate story of the season and whatever happens here is almost certain to carry into the finale. As for the exact form that is going to take, that does still remain to be seen. There could be a few surprises, changes in relationships, or migrations in some way. This is not a series that has been confined to a single setting at this point. Given the time period and the wealth of some characters, it obviously makes sense for the scope to be a little bit expansive.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Forsytes season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene’s Parisian dreams. Louisa faces a shock eviction. Can Jo save the day?

Now, here is the good news…

A season 2 has already been confirmed so as we do move further into the rest of the season, you do not have to worry that much about the long-term future. Instead, what you could be concerned about through the rest of the season is simply the fate of certain characters and/or if we get a major cliffhanger. British dramas like this do not necessarily give you something like this, but it is always something that you have to keep in the back of your mind. After all, this is one of those shows that could always end up pleasantly surprising you.

What do you most want to see moving into The Forsytes season 1 episode 5 next week?

How do you think that it is going to set up the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates very soon.

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