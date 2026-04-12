Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the show was off last week due to the Easter holiday, but is that about to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a little while longer. There is no new episode of the late-night show on the air tonight, with the plan being to bring it back on April 19 instead.

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So why the break? Well for now, the simplest argument we can offer here is that it is tied to the decision to air a repeat of the Euphoria premiere instead in the typical timeslot. That makes some sense for HBO, mostly because of how many years it has been since the second season aired. They also realize that Last Week Tonight is as steady a show as there is on premium cable. It doesn’t need a great lead-in to get attention, and its schedule is often set fairly long in advance.

In general, it is our hope that over the next several weeks that there will be a nice run of installments. If we had to take a guess here, the most likely scenario here is that there will be another repeat on Memorial Day Weekend, but there is a lot of time between now and then. By virtue of that, there could be a lot of great stuff to explore.

One interesting headline

Remember when Oliver recently did a segment on Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán? Well, an election seems to be getting him out of power for the first time in over a decade. That may have nothing to do with the show at all, but we certainly do think it is interesting nonetheless.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it arrives?

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