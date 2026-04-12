Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 23 preview: The path to finale

As we look towards Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 23, we recognize fully that everything is far more intense than ever before. There are only two episodes left! Also, we have what looks to be at this point a battle to keep Caleb from winning.

We will admit for for a few episodes, we had started to lean in the direction that Jackson was going to be able to overtake him. After al, he is responsible for getting out Ben, and it is also impressive that despite him being on the wrong side of the numbers, he has won a couple of immunity challenges in a row.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

So can Jackson do that again? It honestly feels like on some level, he has to. Yet, if Loz was really eager to have a chance at winning, she would consider taking out Caleb. He still does have the move of getting out Mark, arguably the biggest threat of the season. Meanwhile, at the same time he was able to convince Loz to not vote him out in the final four. That’s probably why she will not flip on him now. These are a couple of things that he has managed to pull off quite effectively, and he did a lot of this from a position of being in danger for at least a big chunk of the early part of the season.

Is this season going to have a dominant winner? Probably not, based on a lot of what we have had a chance to see so far. However, at the same time we do think there is a chance that we could have someone deserving, and there’s a case to be made to either Jackson and Caleb will be that. As for Loz … well, she’d need something huge in the eleventh hour.

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 23 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







