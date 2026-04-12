True Detective season 5 premiere date: An April 2026 update

We are getting closer to the halfway point of April, so are we also inching towards some more True Detective season 5 premiere date news?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that we honestly thought there would be more news on at least production at this point, let alone casting. Season 5 was first ordered years ago at HBO and in the time sense, there have been a few different things confirmed. Take, for starters, the fact that we are going to be seeing the show set in Queens, New York, and that Issa Lopez is set to return as showrunner. There were reports months ago that Nicolas Cage was going to be starring in the next chapter of the show but as of right now, that has still yet to be confirmed. We are, quite regrettably, still waiting for more news on that subject.

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Could the casting news be confirmed before the end of the month? We sure hope so and beyond that, it would be nice to hear more about who else will join him. The odds of us actually hearing about a premiere date soon are pretty slim to none, and we have to be aware of that far in advance.

Our current date estimate

If we are lucky, we do think we are going to have a chance to still see True Detective back in the spring or summer of next year, but the last thing that we are going to do is sit here and guarantee much of anything. In what world is it safe to be confident at this point? To be frank, it’s not. Development for shows like this rarely ever work in a straight line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to True Detective season 5 right now

What are you most eager to see moving into True Detective season 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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