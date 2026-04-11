Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair season 2: Will it happen?

Following the launch of four episodes today on Hulu, is there a chance for more of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair? Or, is what we saw really meant to be it?

Of course, we recognize that there may be a desire for some out there to see a little bit more of the property, given that 1) it is so nostalgic and 2) there is something really fun that comes with seeing Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston back on-screen together. However, it feels like this was always just planned to be a four-episode thing and that is it. A lot of the cast are off doing other things, and the idea of getting them back together for something long-term may still be a little bit difficult.

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Speaking to Collider, executive producer Linwood Boomer did not rule out doing anything more with these characters:

Well, it depends on how it does. There’s a certain number, and I don’t even know what it is, and I don’t even know what it’s measuring, but some piece of data has to hit a certain number, and if it’s one shy, they won’t ask, and if it’s one over, they will ask, but not until then.

We all had a great time. Everyone had a great time. It was a really good working experience, which I was nervous about after having been retired for so long and happily out of the business. Disney and 20th were terrific. They were great to work with.

We should note that there are no active conversations happening about doing more of this show, and we almost feel like a spin-off is in some way more likely than another full-on revival. Yet, given that the TV world can be somewhat crazy and unpredictable, why would we ever sit here and confidently rule anything out?

Do you want to see more of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair down the road?

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