The Miniature Wife season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the events of season 1 launching this week on Peacock, is The Miniature Wife season 2 going to happen? Or, are we now at the end?

First things first we should note that this is not some idea created by Liz Lemon on 30 Rock — it is an actual show touching on some important things as power and responsibility. Sure, there is some humor to it, but you also have a great cast. Here is how the official synopsis describes it:

THE MINIATURE WIFE, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

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Now as for what the future holds here…

Well, the biggest thing that we can say is that nothing is official over at Peacock but at the same time, the first season definitely ended in a way where there is room to explore some other subjects. Without spoiling everything, not every character may even be back to their full size.

In general, our feeling is that like a lot of other shows out there, the future will depend primarily here on a mixture of total viewership and also the budget. Nothing is guaranteed but because this is streaming, Peacock does have an opportunity to take their time figuring this out one way or another. The most important thing at the moment is simply that they find a way to bring attention to the show at a time in which there are a number of other things out there. Just remember that for now, there are a number of other shows that just premiered on streaming, whether it be The Testaments over on Hulu or The Boys on Prime Video. Competition is at least something you have to think about when determining how a show will perform.

Do you want to see The Miniature Wife season 2 happen over at Peacock?

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