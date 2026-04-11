Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 8: Titan X arrives

As we get ourselves prepared to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV next week, one thing is abundantly clear. Things are going to be perhaps more chaotic than ever before as Titan X has officially made landfall.

What does this mean? Well, there is a great deal of fear that lives are at stake, but what is the monster’s real end goal here? Well, let’s just say that there is a certain amount of mystery within that. Both Keiko and Cate have each realized that Titan X may just be trying to help or, at the very least, not destroy cities. The problem that the two of them face is trying to convince others of what they have figured out, while Lee has already spoken with a past version of himself to try and orchestrate a battle between the monster and Godzilla.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Titan X makes landfall in Australia, where Shaw lures Godzilla into a showdown; Isabel uses the battle as a distraction for her secret operation.

Ultimately, we are getting close to what is going to be the home stretch of the story. There are only a few episodes moving forward and while a season 3 remains unclear, we want to believe that the Monsterverse is going to continue in some shape or form. It really feels like we are just scratching the surface of some things, whether it be Monarch’s long-term goals or the connections that exist here between Cate and some of the creatures.

While we want Titan X to be okay, let’s be clear — we would not blame anyone who wants some epic monster battles moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 8 when it airs?

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