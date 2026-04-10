Tracker season 3 finale spoilers: Jensen Ackles back as Russell

For those who have not heard, the Tracker season 3 finale is set to arrive on CBS come May 24 — and we’ve now hear something else about it!

Thanks to some new details shared by the network, it is 100% official now that Jensen Ackles will be re-teaming with Justin Hartley as Russell Shaw. It is something that producers have suggested in the past that they would love to make happen but at the same time, it was not confirmed until now. Obviously, we imagine that the storyline is going to be intense, but also allow Russell and Colter to spend a little bit of time together.

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Tracker season 3 finale synopsis below:

“The Best Ones” – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

There is plenty of time to dive into this further but for now, it is really hard to imagine that this would not be the case. After all, Tracker is a show that already has a season 4 renewal and you want to ensure that people keep watching long-term. The only real thing we’d caution against is having Russell be at the forefront of the ending. After all, Ackles is such a super-busy guy that unless you have assurances he would be available for the season 4 premiere, do you really want to risk anything?

Related – Be sure to get some more details right now entering this weekend’s Tracker

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 when the finale airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming.

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