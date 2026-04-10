House of Villains season 3 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see the House of Villains season 3 finale arrive. With that, what can we say about the final outcome?

Well, the first thing to remember here is that this show is fundamentally a comedy and with that, we are rooting for the most hilarious outcome possible. Personally, that means New York winning, proving that third time is really the charm. Also, Paul coming in second place as he has on two different Big Brother seasons already. Irony is great within the reality TV world, but the problem with predicting anything in this show is that most of the people on it are completely out of their mind. What can you really do in order to properly analyze their behavior patterns.

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What we can say is that of the people remaining, New York, Paul, and Kate to us have played the most daring games and have faced a great deal of jeopardy here and there. Also, New York does get some respect in terms of making the move against Tyson when given the opportunity — in terms of winning competitions, he probably was the biggest threat out of everyone still in the game.

As for what we know is coming up…

Well, the promo for the House of Villains finale suggested that we are going to be seeing a lot of the past contestants return, which is expected. In the end, though, the one thing we can say with confidence is that it is going to be really hard for the show to do anything to top what we saw with Wes and Jessie at the end of season 2. It is also another reminder that almost nothing here can be taken seriously.

Who do you want to actually see win House of Villains season 3?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming and of course, we do not want you missing them.

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