Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Mending fences

As we get prepared in order to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 16 on CBS next week, what more can we say about what is to come?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that one recent story from the past several weeks is going to continue, and that is Mandy still having to deal with the fallout from what happened at her job at the station. The problems have gotten to the point where it has actually hurt business at the tire store — with that, is there any way to turn things around? She is going to try and figure that out, but it remains to be seen if she will be able to.

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To get a few more details right now on what more is ahead, all you have to do is take a look at the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Alpha Males and the Power of Prayer” – Mandy tries to make things right with Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) when she learns her controversial comments have hurt the tire store’s business. Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey butt heads over Connor’s allowance, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 16 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Yes, the fact that there is a debate happening right now with Connor over this says a lot about where he is in his life right now, and it is something that we more than expect the show to eventually move beyond. Does anyone really want him to stay this way forever? If the characters from The Big Bang Theory found a way to evolve over time, we certainly think the same can be said for him.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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