Bridgerton season 5 spoilers: Meet the latest new additions!

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bridgerton season 5 is currently in production, so what better time than now to learn about new characters?

First and foremost, we should begin here with a welcome reminder that this chapter of the story is very much based on the relationship between Francesca and Michaela and within that, of course it makes sense to try and expand this world to a certain extent! That is why we are more than happy to share a few details about upcoming additions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost, though, let’s start with the logline, for those who have not seen it already:

In Season 5, two years after losing her beloved husband John, introverted middle Bridgerton daughter Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.

Now, here are some of the new additions courtesy of a report from Deadline.

Tega Alexander – You are set to see here Christopher Anderson, “a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another…

Jacqueline Boatswain – She, meanwhile, is going to be Helen Stirling. “Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide — and occasionally push — her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures vivaciousness and tough love.”

Gemma Knight Jones – Finally, here you have Lady Elizabeth Ashworth. “Elizabeth is an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide. Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society.”

Fingers crossed, we are going to have a chance to see this batch of episodes arrive in 2027.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including when it could premiere

What are you most eager to see moving into Bridgerton season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







