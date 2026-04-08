Shrinking season 4: Will it be final season? EP explains

We know at this point that a Shrinking season 4 is coming on Apple TV, just as we’re aware it will look and feel a little different. The first three seasons have been a continuous arc with a beginning, middle, and end. Now, everything is a great unknown.

What do we know at this point? Well, for starters, all of the core cast for the show are coming back, and that includes Harrison Ford as Paul. There could also be some sort of time jump to better reset things and prepare an entirely new narrative — one not as focused on grief.

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So is Shrinking season 4 now poised to be the end? For the time being, not so much — at least if executive producer Bill Lawrence has its way. Check out what he had to say recently in a chat with TVLine:

We think about it a lot. I’ve been really lucky in that I’ve gotten to be involved in three or four shows that had an end-of-the-story episode. And you always want to nail that, and hopefully it’s satisfying. You don’t want to overstay your welcome. So right now, we know we have another story to tell, and all we’ve decided as a writing staff is that — for us anyways, Apple could decide something different — but in our heads, Season 4 isn’t the last season, but it definitely feels like five or six will be.

Personally, it is our hope that we are going to be seeing the show last as long as there is some good story to tell. We do at least think that there is a supportive partner here in Apple who loves the quality of the work — and probably the total viewership to go along with it.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions on Shrinking, including season 4 premiere date hopes

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Shrinking season 4?

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