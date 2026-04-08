Imperfect Women season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Mary’s recovery

There are a handful of different things that we really should note heading into Imperfect Women season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV next week — so where is the right place to start?

Well, first and foremost, we begin with the crazy reminder that there are only three installments left of the show at the moment. Given that this is a story meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end, we do tend to think that every single one of them is going to have some huge, earth-shattering moments. Why in the world wouldn’t they? We can also add to this that the title for the next episode in particular is “Mary,” meaning that we are going to get a huge spotlight on Elisabeth Moss like never before — which is saying a lot given that she has been a main point-of-view character through a lot of the season already.

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To get a few more updates right now all about what is coming, be sure to check out the full Imperfect Women season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

After a startling discovery, Mary struggles to square reality with perception.

Just as been the case all season, the powers-that-be over at Apple are not sharing too much regarding the future. Also, we tend to think that they know they don’t have to. If you watched episode 5, you may know already what Mary is dealing with. Facing the truth is almost never easy, and we certainly do not anticipate that it is going to be that way for her here. Instead, she could be spending much of the story reeling … but at the same time, do not also be shocked if this is really a case of one big reveal finding a way to then dovetail straight into another.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Imperfect Women season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

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