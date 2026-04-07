One Piece season 3: The official subtitle, premiere date talk

As so many of you know, filming for One Piece season 3 has been going on for a rather long time. By virtue of that, we are certainly pleased to share more today!

So, where do we start? Well, it makes sense to note that we have an official subtitle for the upcoming season now in One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. For any fans of the manga or anime, nothing about this comes as a shock — it has been clear for a while that the Alabasta arc would be the basis for what we are going to see moving forward.

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As for the official season 3 logline, you can take a look at it below:

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher.

In a statement, here is what showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes had to say about what is to come:

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of ONE PIECE — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life … Season Three builds on everything we’ve done before to tell a war story that’s epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can’t wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high… and the ducks are big.”

It has also been confirmed now that season 3 is coming in 2027 — which is not that much of a shock, all things considered. We are still hoping for a summer launch!

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into One Piece season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — more updates are ahead.

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