Will Trent season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Warnings about Adelaide?

As some of you may be aware as of right now, you are going to be seeing Will Trent season 4 episode 15 arrive on ABC next week — so what stories will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by sharing that “The Blank Expanse of Nothing” is one of those stories that is going to have a lot of different components to it — most of them entertaining. For starters, you are going to have a Faith / Ormewood storyline based around … aliens? Yes, that is out there, but that is probably the point. We also don’t think the show is going in a sci-fi direction, and there is a separate reason for what you are seeing here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead with that, plus also the latest on the ongoing Adelaide plot, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl’s alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth. Meanwhile, Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious “Commander” figure linked to Will.

Ultimately, the presence of Adelaide is another reminder that for Will, it is really hard to escape the past fully. This could carry through the remainder of the season and it would not be a shock. After all, Will Trent has always been a show with these serialized components. Also, it is not like there are a ton of episodes left, either. We would love to sit back and say that this story will eventually lead to the title character getting into a better spot mentally, but when does that ever happen? It always feels like there are just more and more obstacles being thrown in his direction.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 15?

How do you think thew writers will build to the finale? Be sure to share all of your thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







