Best Medicine season 1 episode 13 (finale) video: Is Martin’s secret out?

Tomorrow night on Fox, you are going to have a chance to dive into the Best Medicine season 1 finale. So what more can we say about it right now?

Well, we know that there is an important bit of backstory that led to Martin being in Port Wenn in the first place — the blood phobia. Obviously, you can argue that it is the sort of thing that makes it really hard to be a doctor, but Josh Charles’ character has still found a way to make it work … at least until now. Is his secret about to be exposed?

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If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the upcoming finale that suggests that Glendon could start to spread the word about it. Do we think that this is really going to be going somewhere? We aren’t quite sure that we see that, mostly because it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to see Martin out of a job here or leaving elsewhere. It just makes sense that he would face at least some jeopardy at some point, especially at this point in the season.

In general, we imagine that the finale of Best Medicine is going to be stuffed full of all sorts of content, whether it be cases, drama, a little romance, and even a continuation to the whole Norway storyline we saw last season. Now, let’s just hope that there is also a great cliffhanger, one that will better set the stage for the next chapter of the story. (We are happy that Best Medicine has already been renewed, so that is not something to be worried about entering the finale.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the Best Medicine finale now

What are you the most eager to see heading into the Best Medicine season 1 finale when it airs?

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