Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 21 preview: The final five

As we look towards Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 21, we do so from a place of relative mourning. How can we not be sad about losing Brooke Jowett?

After all, remember for a moment here that we are saying goodbye to one of the most iconic players in the history of the show, someone who also just had her best season. She did not play perfect — her flipping on Simon when she did turned out to be her greatest error — but she did an incredible job of being flexible, cutthroat, and extremely fun to watch. We’re going to be sad if this is it for her moving forward.

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Now, there are only five players left, including no returning players. What is going to happen here? Well, of the group now Keeley is likely the biggest threat, given that she has done a good job strategizing most of the season and has also shown she can win challenges. Jackson, meanwhile, is also worth watching given that his flip over to Brooke’s side was a big factor in her staying as long as she did. He can claim a big move with Ben, and we do think he has a good chance of winning some challenges from here on out. (The bad news for both Keeley and Jackson is that they are the only members of the “other side,” and they are on the wrong side of the numbers now.)

We do think that there is a good chance that we could be in for a fun endgame here. Is everyone left a huge player? No, but that happens with this format sometimes. There are still multiple people left who we do think would be a great representative for this brand moving into the long-term future.

What do you most want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 21 when it airs?

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