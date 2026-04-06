Is CIA new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2026?

Is CIA new tonight on CBS? Make no mistake that it would be great to see more of the crime drama sooner rather than later — especially with the news in mind that it has officially been renewed. We can watch the rest of the story with some confidence … but that doesn’t mean we will have a chance to do so right away.

After all, this is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that a hiatus is happening tonight. There is a repeat on the air net, and the plan is for it to return on Monday, April 13. Hopefully, that kicks off an arc that will last most of the rest of the season.

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So what sort of stories are coming up here? Well, this is where we are happy to help! If you look below, you can see the synopses for the next two episodes…

Season 1 episode 7, “Elimination Game” – When handling security for an international soccer game, a bomb threat leads Colin and Bill to two players who are being hunted after they go missing. As the case evolves, the team leans on FBI’s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) for assistance, Monday, April 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 8, “Orbital” – When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down, Monday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see on CIA season 1 episode 7 when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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