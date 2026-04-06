Is DMV new tonight on CBS, April 6, 2026?

Is DMV new tonight on CBS? Of course, it would be wonderful in the event we had some more stories to share from this world soon. Given that we’ve already heard the frustrating news that the series has already been canceled, and it is frustrating to know that there is no season 2 down the line.

So are the remainder of the episodes still going to air? Well, yes … but that does not mean it is happening tonight. Because of a Neighborhood retrospective, you are going to be waiting until April 13 to see what is ahead. Let’s just hope that at the very least, we have some entertaining content to look forward to the rest of the way.

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If you look below, you can at least see the details about the next two episodes — consider this a great way to help set the stage.

Season 1 episode 16, “Fresh Ink” – When the SoHo DMV lands a glossy magazine feature, Barb struggles with feeling overlooked, stirring up old insecurities she thought she’d left behind. Meanwhile, Gregg and Vic go head‑to‑head in a competitive quest to earn their first positive review after a rough streak online, on the CBS Original Series DMV, Monday, April 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 17, “Drive-ory Tower” – Colette tries to bridge a growing divide at the office by bringing the driving examiners and counter clerks together. Meanwhile, Vic stubbornly avoids seeing a doctor after an unusual injury, forcing Barb to get creative to help him, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, April 20 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see when DMV comes back on CBS?

Are you sad that it is not going to be on tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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