Memory of a Killer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big finale tonight on Fox, is there a chance that a Memory of a Killer season 2 renewal is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the story?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting that this show from the get-go was risky and ambitious. You are talking about a dangerous man with a fading memory played by Patrick Dempsey — so much of the series is about killing, and it honestly feels more like the Fox shows of lore rather than something that is around in 2026. That is exciting, but we’re also in an era where it is really hard to keep scripted shows on the air long-term. They can be costly, and there are fewer people watching week in and week out — at least in terms of live + same-day measurements.

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So is there still a path towards a season 2 here? In a word, absolutely — and a lot of it is tied to the simple fact that there is marketability for Memory of a Killer throughout the globe. Few TV stars have the global footprint of Patrick Dempsey, whether you think about Grey’s Anatomy or his history on the global racing circuit. He is a legitimate star, and you have other people in the cast with their own following, as well. This can be sold and global partnerships are extremely important in this given era.

One way or another, we do think that Fox is going to be making a decision here in the relatively near future. Why? The simple answers is that it just makes the most sense. We do tend to think that we are going to have things settled by either the end of the month or early May. There is, after all, a schedule that network shows tend to adhere to.

Update: Late Monday, Fox confirmed (via Deadline) that they will be bringing the show back. Angelo’s journey will continue!

What do you think: Would you watch a Memory of a Killer season 2 over at Fox?

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