Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date: April update

Is there any chance that we are going to be hearing more about Mayor of Kingstown season 5, including a premiere date, between now and the end of April?

Of course, we should note from the start here that the Jeremy Renner series is certainly facing some bittersweet times. The good news is that the cast and crew are currently in production on the latest batch of episodes. The bad news, however, is that this is the last chapter of the series. The creative team was aware of this in advance, and that means that we are going to get a proper end to the saga of Mike and so many other familiar faces. Does that mean it’s going to be a happy end? Not exactly. This is a show that has certainly delivered a lot of dark twists already over time. Why would we think it’s about to be different now?

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Well, this is where we will come in here to say that as great as it would be to learn more about Mayor of Kingstown in the relatively near future, that is not going to happen. The fastest we imagine that we are going to get a premiere date reveal at this point is late in the summer, but it could be later than that. There won’t be much more news this month.

As for actually talking about specific dates…

Given that last season premiered in late October, it feels reasonable to expect the same here. However, this is where we should also point out that with this being the final chapter, Paramount+ may not feel much of a reason to hurry anything else along. They can take their time putting this out there, knowing that viewers are going to wait for it. They will do what makes sense for their schedule.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown when season 5 arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some more updates on the way.

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