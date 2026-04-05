Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 20 preview: Brooke keeps fighting

Australian Survivor: Redemption is clearly setting up to be one of the best seasons of the show we’ve ever seen, both in terms of content and the underdog stories.

Also, we tend to think that if she wasn’t an absolute legend before, Brooke almost certainly is now. What she has been able to do throughout the post-merge is nothing shrot of incredible. She has been a huge target at almost every turn and yet somehow, she has found a way to routinely fight for her safety when her back is against the wall. That is such a difficult thing to pull off and yet, time and time again, she has found a way to make it happen. She has won immunity and even when she hasn’t, she has still found a way to use idols, leverage possible idols, or strategize her way to safety.

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How much longer can she pull that off, though? This is the real challenge now, given that we are at the final six and every person left, including Keeley, likely knows that if she makes it to the end, she wins the whole game. She likely has to win out.

For right now, we tend to think that Brooke is 100% the biggest threat and after her, you can probably look at Keeley and then Jackson. Caleb may have an argument in the right situation (he can at least lay claim to the Mark vote), and it is really hard to imagine either Loz or Sally saying much of anything in front of the jury that gets them the win — unless, of course, they are there against each other. (We’d probably give it to Sally of the two, mostly because the Three Wise Women was a great alliance in theory — even if it didn’t last that long.)

What do you want to see moving into Australian Survivor: Redemption episode 20?

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