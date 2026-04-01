Platonic season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

As we get further into the spring, is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Platonic season 3 premiere date over on Apple TV? The first two seasons were funny, well-acted, and even nostalgic in a way. They were often reminiscent of a late 2000’s or early 2010’s comedy, and that is something that we have so many fond memories of from once upon a time.

At this point, we would honestly watch ten seasons of Will and Sylvia and have no problem with that — but we gotta take things one season at a time. Also, we are well-aware of the fact that the latest batch of stories has yet to even start filming!

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So what we are trying to say here is ultimately rather simple: We are probably not going to be getting a lot more news when it comes to Platonic this spring. Filming could start up for it later this year, but Seth Rogen in particular has been working on The Studio as of late. We do not expect his show with Rose Byrne to be back until 2027 and honestly, that is more than fine.

Would it be great to see more of the series sooner? Absolutely, but we imagine that one of the appeals of doing this is that you can work on it while, at the same time, continuing to do other things. This also may be one of the ways to ensure that it lasts for a few more seasons, especially since in the event that it was forced to turn out 10 or so episodes every year, it could end up stopping these other projects from happening.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Platonic and what the future will hold

What do you most want to see moving into a Platonic season 3 when it does arrive, no matter when that is?

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