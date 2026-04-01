NCIS season 23 episode 14: Who is the new Director?

We came into tonight’s NCIS season 23 episode 14 asking a number of different questions and yet, one stood out greatly amidst the pack: Who is going to be in charge of the group moving forward?

Well, here is the thing: Based on what the CBS show demonstrated on tonight’s Fleet Week themed story, they have ultimately no real interest in rushing things along. An answer may come in due time, but the higher-ups at the Department of Defense are currently bringing in people on an “interim” basis. As a matter of fact, there is even a joke made in the episode about how there could be five different ones we see before a replacement is named.

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Do we think that this is a story that will play out through a significant part of the rest of the season? Absolutely and to us, the larger question is just how involved a lot of the characters themselves get in all of this. After all, you do have to remember here that someone like McGee could easily be a candidate, but that does raise another question as to whether or not that changes the show too much. One of the reasons Gary Cole was brought in as Parker was to keep a dynamic similar to the Mark Harmon seasons of the show, where there was an older mentor-like figure and then the rest of the agents. Making McGee the Director would potentially mean less of the character in the long-term, as he would not be out in the field.

One other reason why the show may not be rushing to name a new boss is actually sentimental: They want to allow us time to mourn Vance. That, of course, is something we certainly understand.

Related – Be sure to see some more news now on NCIS, including a few more details on what could be coming

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 23 episode 14?

Do you think we are going to learn about a new Director within the relatively near future? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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