Paradise season 3 spoilers: Xavier’s decision with Alex…

We know coming out of the Paradise season 2 finale on Hulu that there are so many questions on the future, to the point where it can be hard to know where to even start.

For us personally, we tend to think the biggest question comes down to Xavier: What in the world is he going to do? He was given the card and the information about Alex, just as he also knows that this could help to save the world. However, everything that is wrapped up in that — quantum physics, time travel, or whatever else you want to call it — is not something to be trifled with. You can argue that he has just gotten his life together again with his wife Teri and his kids; why mess with something that could not go according to plan?

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show executive producer and writer John Hoberg had the following to say about what may be running through the mind of Sterling K. Brown’s character from here:

… Xavier says it at the end: “What makes you think I’m going to do this?” And Sinatra says, “If I’m right, then I think you already have. But you still have to do it.” So, is he going to follow through on this? What is he going to do? He’s being left in that last shot being told “go save the world, Xavier.” And he has no reason to. He’d be like, “Why am I doing this?” What is going to happen? is the big question we want to ask. Sinatra was certain enough that she was at peace when she was walking through her crumbling bunker city. There’s just a lot more to unpack about whether that’s the reality of all of that.

At the very least, we tend to think Xavier needs to take his time to consider his next move, especially since this is one of those situations where nothing is necessarily that certain and he doesn’t even have all the information yet…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including what else lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 3 when it arrives?

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