The Diplomat season 4 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance we could learn something more about The Diplomat season 4 between now and when the spring wraps up? As many diehard fans of the show may be aware at this point, production on the latest chapter began several weeks ago, meaning that Keri Russell and the rest of the cast have to now be fairly far in.

So does this mean a date reveal at Netflix is imminent? If only things worked that easily…

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Instead, the situation that we are currently in is one that does require at least a certain amount of patience. Is there a chance that The Diplomat does come out this fall? Absolutely, but let’s assume for the moment it does. In the event we get that, the absolute earliest we would anticipate a reveal coming is at some point moving into the summer. It is not going to happen over the next few months, as we are still too far away.

What is exciting about the next chapter is that while we do know a certain amount about what is ahead, there are some mysteries still being kept. For starters, we can rejoice in the fact that we will be seeing more of Bradley Whitford as well as Allison Janney — their promotions to series regular signify their importance to the story. Obviously, political intrigue will be a huge part of what we see, but to what end? The show does not necessarily set out to look at current events exactly as they are playing out, but that does coincidentally happen from time to time. We’ve seen it before here, and there is certainly a chance it could once more in season 4.

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 4 when it arrives?

Do you think that we are going to see the show return before we reach the end of the year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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