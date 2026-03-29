Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, delayed again by NCAA?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? We know that last week the Justin Hartley show did come on the air, but was a little later than expected. Go ahead and blame the NCAA Tournament for that.

So is a hiatus on the way tonight? Or, will it end up being delayed once more by college basketball? There are a few different things we can go ahead and note here.

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First and foremost, we should say that CBS has technically programmed a new episode of the series to air tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Whether or not it actually premieres then will depend on overalls from the NCAA tourney. Last week, the series aired more than 30 minutes late, and it is possible that it happens again. For now, it is at least something that you have to prepare for in advance. (Remember that if you can’t see it live tonight, you can also stream it on Paramount+ the next day.)

Update: The new episode tonight will be around a half-hour later than planned.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Field Trip” – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father’s desperation to find his son, Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because the show had such a long midseason hiatus, it explains further why we are getting so many new episodes even in the midst of strange circumstances like this. We’re also getting one next week despite it being Easter Sunday — clearly, CBS is confident that there will not be too many lost viewers along the way.

Related – Get even more news and discussion when it comes to Tracker right now

What are you most eager to see on Tracker when season 3 does come on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some other updates on the way.

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