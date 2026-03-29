Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/29?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We have been rather lucky to get new episodes over the past several weeks, really ever since the Oscars.

So are things going to be changing in the near future? Well, at least for the sake of tonight, not too much. There will be an installment airing at around 11:10 p.m. Eastern, a few minutes later than the typical start time. (Then again, there is really not much of an original start time here at all, as it tends to fluctuate a little bit based on the lineup that airs before it.)

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As for what the subject matter is going to be for the upcoming installment, let’s just say that (at least for now) the jury is still out. We have been rather lucky to have major details on upcoming episodes over the past few weeks, but HBO has not released much as of this writing. That means we are stuck waiting for a little while longer but in the end, is that really so bad? A part of what makes the show fun sometimes is being completely surprised by the subject of a main segment when it turns up. (There’s always a chance that the bulk of the show tonight is also based on largely current events.)

Now if we are to look beyond this week, we should go ahead and note that the first hiatus of the season is right around the corner. There is no plan for an episode on April 5, with the reasoning for it being quite simple: It is Easter Sunday! This would mean that the entire staff would have to work over a holiday weekend. We imagine that it will return not too long after the fact.

What are you hoping to see over the course of the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

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