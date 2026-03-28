The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 premiere date: Spring update

Is there a good chance that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is going to air at some point between now and the end of the spring?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: Express some hope that we will be able to see more of the zombie drama back before too long. Filming has been done for a while with the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show and by virtue of that, we tend to think that everyone is pretty darn deep into post-production.

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Does this mean that these episodes are going to be airing in the next couple of months? Not necessarily, as we tend to think that mid-summer is the best-case scenario at this point when you think about what AMC has slated already for the next couple of months. We do tend to think that a season 3 premiere date will be announced before the spring is over and with that, there is a good chance that we will get some sort of teaser, as well. Hoping for anything more than that, though, may be a little bit of wishful thinking.

Now as for what The Walking Dead: Dead City is going to focus on moving forward, we do not necessarily think they are out to reinvent the wheel here. So much of this show is about the ongoing power struggle involving Negan, Maggie, and a handful of other people. We do not necessarily think that is going to change.

Perhaps the bigger question we have long-term here is whether or not this show will end up being the only one to carry the franchise moving forward, given that the Daryl Dixon series is ending with season 4. The Walking Dead universe was once the most dominant in all of television, but have we actually reached the end now? We do have to wonder.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

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