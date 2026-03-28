School Spirits season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Just days ago, it was announced that a School Spirits season 4 is going to be coming to Paramount+ at some point in the future. With that in mind, why not discuss possible premiere dates for it?

After all, we tend to think that the streaming service is well-aware that for shows meant for young-adult viewers, there is at least a relative sense of urgency to turn these stories around. You do not want to rush things to the point you compromise quality, but you also want to make sure that you do not stall things out to where viewers move on to other things.

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The good news here is that because School Spirits was renewed when it was, the writers, producers, and cast should be able to turn things around in a way where it could return in either the winter or spring of 2027. It is hard to see it coming back before that but really, that’s more than fine. A wait of 12-15 months between seasons has become somewhat standard for a lot of streaming shows these days.

Some of the larger questions to wonder at this point include whether or not season 4 will be the final one, and of course that is a really difficult thing to speculate on at this given point in time. We do know, however, that a premise like this is going to have a fairly limited shelf life — the best thing you can really do is try to treat every season like it is the last from here on out, at least when it comes to delivering the best twists and performances possible. Then, you can have a chance to assess the future when you have to. (Our only hope is that if the show does end, it happens in a way where the writers have time to get a proper conclusion together.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to School Spirits season 4?

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