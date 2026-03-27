The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more news about The Last of Us season 3 this spring, especially with cameras already rolling on the next chapter?

Before we do any down any particular rabbit hole, let’s take a moment to do some table-setting, shall we? For those not aware, the third season is going to focus heavily on Kaitlyn Dever’s character of Abby, as we are poised to learn about her journey and everything that transpired leading up to her decision to murder Joel in season 2. There is a tremendous amount of ground to cover and while we do think that Ellie (pictured above) will still have a role to play, we may not see her as much.

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We have been lucky to get a lot of casting news regarding the show over the past few weeks, so will we also learn more about return dates and the like? It would be absolutely great to have a sense of that this spring, but it is unlikely. This is a show that takes a good while to make due to both the scale and the sheer amount of visual effects. With all of that in mind, we do not think it is crazy to imagine that a spring or summer 2027 launch is likely. There won’t be too much said on that over the next few months.

If there is one thing we want more clarity on…

Let’s just keep things fairly simple here: It would be great to have absolute confirmation if we are entering the final season or not. There has already been some conclusion out there on the subject! However, if we do get a season 4, it does feel fair to already presume that this will be the endgame for the video-game adaptation.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on The Last of Us, including more regarding casting

What are you most eager to see heading into The Last of Us season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many other great updates coming.

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