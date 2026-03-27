Bridgerton season 6: The clear Eloise implication

Are we going to be getting a Bridgerton season 6 at Netflix to go along with the currently-in-production season 5? The simple answer here is yes, and we are glad to not have to sit around and wait for any more clarity on that subject.

Now that we’ve said that, though, this is where we do have to sit back and admit that there are still some questions worth thinking about, with the big one being just what the story is going to look like. It has been confirmed now that Francesca will be the lead for the upcoming fifth season, meaning that her relationship with Michaela will be front and center. This means that the series is going out of order with the books, and there were a lot of people anticipating that Eloise’s narrative would be next.

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So what are we looking at now? Well, past comments from producers suggest that Eloise’s story will 100% be the focus for Bridgerton season 6, though it is far too early to get into specifics regarding new actors or the rest of the story. It also remains to be seen if there are going to be more seasons on the other side — we do remain optimistic thanks to the sheer amount of source material that is out there, and also how strongly season 4 has performed so far.

What we are ultimately trying to get at here is rather simple: We do not see this franchise going anywhere soon, and if Netflix can continue to ramp up their filming schedule, there is a chance we could see the sixth season at some point in 2028 — though it would likely be late in the year as opposed to early on.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now when it comes to Bridgerton season 5

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Bridgerton season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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