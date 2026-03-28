One Piece season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We will admit that we are still riding high after our enjoyment of One Piece season 2 and of course with that, we would love to see more as soon as possible! Filming for the anime / manga adaptation is already underway and through that, we can cross our fingers and keep hoping that Netflix is going to move quickly in trying to get the next chapter out there.

So even though there was an incredibly-long wait between seasons 1 and 2, is it realistic to expect more of the show next year? As crazy as it may seem, we do think the answer here is an overwhelming yes.

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As a matter of fact, we are happy to say that there may even be a best-case scenario here where One Piece actually does return at some point next summer. Why is that? It is really due to one factor above all others: The show getting a super-early renewal, which allowed season 3 to start filming even before season 2 premiered. Netflix clearly recognized that having huge breaks between seasons is not as sustainable with this show, especially when they are adapting so much source material that could easily keep the cast and crew employed for decades. There were also industry strikes in 2023 that slowed down the process, but nobody has to worry about that anymore.

While we can’t sit here and say that a July / August 2027 launch is guaranteed, we do believe that there is enough time in between now and then for production to happen and then after that, the crew to put together some fantastic episodes in the edit bay. There are a lot of visual effects to render here so if something does slow the process down to a certain extent, that would be it.

What do you most want to see on One Piece season 3 when the show does eventually arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up here in the near future.

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