Chicago Fire renewed for season 15; premiere date hopes

If you were concerned for whatever reason that a Chicago Fire season 15 was not going to happen over at NBC, let’s just say there is something more to celebrate.

Today, the folks at the aforementioned network officially revealed that the Taylor Kinney led first responder drama will be back for another chapter! This comes on the heels of us getting a chance to see another franchise crossover recently, but also big changes within the story. After all, it may end up landing in a situation here where Kelly Severide (Kinney) ends up leading Firehouse 51 after the departure of Dermot Mulroney’s character of Dom Pascal earlier on this season.

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Is there a chance that there could be some changes with Chicago Fire season 15? Sure, and we say that recognizing that we are in an era now where not every actor returns for a multitude of reasons. Also, there could be either fewer episodes or fewer guaranteed episodes for all of the regulars. These are things that we do hope to learn more about over the course of time, so our advice is to not worry to some extreme level about any of this right now.

So when will we return to Firehouse 51 next season?

We hope to get more confirmation on this either in late April or early May but from where we sit right now, our general feeling is that we are going to be seeing a return in late September / early October. There is no real reason for NBC to change things that dramatically, given that even in a changing TV era, there is still value to adhering to a semi-traditional TV schedule. We will have to wait and see if they ever really want to break from this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Chicago Fire episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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