The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 7: Last before finale

Next week, Apple TV is going to be bringing you The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 7 — and all roads lead to big stuff. This is the penultimate story of the season, and of course we tend to think that in one form or another, everything will lead to a pretty epic finale.

So is Hannah about to get the answers that she’s sought for some time? Early suggestions seem to indicate so, but that does not mean that these are going to necessarily be the answers that she wants. Our hope is just that it really just propels her and the other characters further into the finale, where we could get a sense of relative closure. (Then again, who knows if that will really be the case? You can never say for 100% sure anything in the world of TV these days.)

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

All roads lead to Paris for a long-awaited confrontation with the crime family patriarch.

Obviously, Apple is fine to not give too many details away on what is ahead here, mostly in fear of giving something substantial away. We’ll admit that for us personally, we are okay being patient for whatever else the show wants to give us — at least so long as it all makes sense. We do still realize that this is a complicated puzzle to put together, and that is always going to be the challenge of putting together a show like this. You have to hope that they stick the landing, even if there is far from a guarantee they will be able to pull that off.

What do you most want to see heading into The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 7?

Do you have any bold prediction? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

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